Chelsea police say missing woman has been found safe

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, authorities said.

Chelsea police asked for the public’s help in finding Esperanza Tenorio who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and reported missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

She was found on Fuller Street near the Everett town line, evaluated by EMS and reunited with her family in Revere.

