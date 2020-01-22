Chelsea police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, injured pedestrian

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police are searching for a pickup truck driver who they say hit and injured a pedestrian Wednesday before fleeing the scene.

Officers responding to a crosswalk at Broadway and Everett Avenue at about 4 p.m. found the 28-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to a tweet from Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The vehicle that struck the victim, described as a newer model Ford F150 pickup truck, fled the scene and drove down Cross Street towards Park Square, according to Kyes. Police are currently reviewing city cameras in an attempt to identify the truck and its owner.

This is a developing story.

