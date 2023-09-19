CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in efforts to find a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.

Police said the boy’s name is Susant Thapa. He is believed to be wearing a blue shirt and pants and has dark hair.

Police were searching in the area of 615 Washington Avenue as of around 3:40 p.m.

Chelsea police said anyone who may see Thapa should contact police before approaching him.

