CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in efforts to find a missing 11-year-old boy with autism. 

Police said the boy’s name is Susant Thapa. He is believed to be wearing a blue shirt and pants and has dark hair. 

Police were searching in the area of 615 Washington Avenue as of around 3:40 p.m. 

Chelsea police said anyone who may see Thapa should contact police before approaching him.

