CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are turning to the public for help as they search for a 12-year-old boy who is living with autism and has gone missing after running away from his house Halloween night.

Susant Thapa, of Washington Avenue, was last seen Thursday night when he ran away from his house in an orange shirt with a jack o’ lantern on it.

He was also wearing blue pants and had a bindi on his forehead. He has run away in the past and gravitates toward pools.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-824-2702 or 617-466-4855.

