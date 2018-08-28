Chelsea police searching for suspect who shot woman in chest, arm

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman in Chelsea around midnight.
Officers responding to Clark Avenue found the victim in her 40s suffering from gunshot wounds to her chest and arm, police said.
She was taken to a local hospital where she remains in stable but critical condition.
Bullet holes surrounded the entryway of a triple-decker home and shell casings littered the ground.
Officials impounded a small SUV with apparent bullet holes in the bumper.
A search is underway for a newer model, gray, 4-door Honda with tinted windows.
The shooting remains under investigation.
