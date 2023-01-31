CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chelsea Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Jan. 20.

The department said Aaliya Angelique Claudio, a student at Brown Middle School, was not present in her last class and did not return home.

Officials described the 12 year old as having a height of 5’07” and weight of 156 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

According to the department’s missing person announcement, Claudio was believed to have been wearing black pants, a black sweater, a dark green jacket and gray crocs.

Anyone with any information on Aaliya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4855 or Lieutenant Daniel Delaney at 617-466-4811.

