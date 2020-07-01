Chelsea police seize illegal fireworks from 3 people at known ‘hot spot’

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police seized some illegal fireworks Tuesday night at one of many “hot spots” throughout the city.

Officers say they set up surveillance on Franklin Street after the area near the Everett town line became a popular place to shoot off fireworks, according to a release issued by Captain Kieth Houghton.

Police say they confiscated over $500 worth of fireworks from three individuals in the area around 10 p.m.

The three suspects, whose names were not released, will be summoned to face charges for illegal possession of fireworks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)