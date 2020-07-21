Chelsea residents without power after dump truck slams into utility pole, rips down wires

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Chelsea residents are without power after a dump truck driver struck a utility pole and downed wires on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Essex and Pearl streets found the damaged vehicle covered in power lines before 9 a.m., according to a post on the Chelsea Police Department’s Instagram page.

The driver was finishing an asphalt job when he struck the pole, police said.

Eversource crews are assessing the damage and Verizon will be tasked with making necessary repairs.

There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

