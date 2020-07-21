Chelsea residents without power after truck slams into utility pole

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Chelsea residents are without power after a truck driver struck a utility pole and downed wires on Tuesday.
Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Essex and Pearl streets found the damaged vehicle covered in power lines, according to a post on the department’s Instagram page.
There is no estimate on when power will be restored.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Police investigating truck into utility pole on Essex at Pearl St. Currently the power is down in that area. There is no ETA on restoration at this time. Utility crews are responding to the site to assess. Motorists warned to avoid area- CPD will update when the road is open.
