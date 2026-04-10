CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - When the crew of the Artemis II splash down Friday night they’ll be retrieved by a crew that includes a sailor from Massachusetts.

Chief Hospital Corpsman Vlad Link, from Chelsea, has 18 years experience and said the mission is already a highlight of his career.

“I’m proud to represent both my family and hometown,” he said. “Contributing our efforts to NASA and the Artemis II mission is something we take great pride in as part of that legacy.”

Splashdown is expected at 8:07 p.m. EST.

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