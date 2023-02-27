CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Monday was a busy day at Eastern Salt’s massive salt facility in Chelsea as winter weather bears down on New England.

Crews were getting road ready, stocking up on salt and sand to treat streets before and during the impending storm.

In a winter with few major snow events to date, some workers said this type of storm is just what they’ve been waiting for.

“It’s been a slow winter but this, here, is going to give us a strong finish,” Eastern Salt Manager Cornelius Martin told 7NEWS.

The storm is expected to make a big dent in Eastern Salt’s stockpile, which Martin said primarily serves Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and parts of Rhode Island.

Martin said he expected Eastern Salt would distribute between 12,000 and 15,000 tons of salt on Monday.

The entire state is expected to see some degree of snow, which is slated to start falling in western Mass. in the early evening before arriving on the other side of the state closer to midnight.

An early morning burst of snow may affect Tuesday morning’s commute before the snowfall returns to a slower pace later in the day, with the storm departing Tuesday evening.

Forecasts have called for up to eight inches of snow accumulating in some areas.

As residents, plow drivers and others prepare, state officials also met throughout the day Monday.

“A lot of work goes on in terms of pretreating for these scenarios,” Gov. Maura Healey said of work on roadways. “So, I appreciate all the work that is done to keep our roads and our highways clear.”

This winter’s lack of more significant snow has impacted businesses ranging from ski resorts to plow drivers.

In Chelsea, although it has been a slow winter, Martin said he’s hoping for more business over the next week.

“Any time it’s slow, it hurts the business,” Martin said. “We want to have a busy winter every winter. It doesn’t go like that. Every winter is a little different.”

