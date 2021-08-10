CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Chelsea School Committee is being held behind bars on charges in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old boy, officials said.

Henry Wilson, 56, was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea Superior Court on charges including aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and enticing a child under the age of 16, court documents indicate.

The boy that Wilson was having an “inappropriate relationship” with was enrolled in the Chelsea Public Schools system, Chelsea Superintendent Almi Guajardo Abeyta said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Wilson admitted to inappropriately touching the boy in a parking lot.

Wilson also served as a mentor in the school system and he worked at St. Luke’s Church.

The school system is said to be cooperating with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Chelsea Police Department.

Wilson has since been banned from visiting city schools and having contact with students.

A judge set his bail at $50,000. He is due back in court on Sept. 9.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)