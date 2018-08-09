Chelsea woman reunited with comfort dog

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A comfort dog is home safe and sound after she was mysteriously taken in Chelsea.

Army veteran Patricia Wojcik was working at a local gas station when she had a seizure. While she was being checked out by EMTs, her dog, Lucy, was taken.

At first, police thought the dog was stolen, however, a Good Samaritan returned Lucy, saying he thought the dog had been abandoned on a hot day.

Wojcik is thankful for that man for taking care of her beloved dog.

“Thank you for taking such good care of her. Thank you for being good to her and getting her back to me,” she said. “I was ecstatic. I really had no hopes of really finding her again. I am so happy.”

The man who found Lucy took her to a vet to be checked out, and officers brought her home to Wojcik this morning.

