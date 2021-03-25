Chemical capable of causing cancer found in hand sanitizers sold during pandemic

(WHDH) — A chemical capable of causing cancer has been found in a number of hand sanitizer products that were sold during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to analysis conducted by an online pharmacy.

Valisure says it analyzed the ingredients used in several batches across multiple brands of hand sanitizer and found 44 products that contained benzene, an industrial chemical known to cause leukemia and carry other serious health risks.

Some of the hand sanitizer brands that contained the carcinogen include Artnaturals, TrueWash, The Creme Shop, and colored “Star Wars” sanitizers with the Baby Yoda character on the bottle, among a list of many others.

Benzene is known to cause cancer in humans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health defines benzene as a carcinogen and lists “inhalation, skin absorption, ingestion, skin and/or eye contact” as exposure routes.

The Food and Drug Administration has allowed an interim limit of two parts per million for benzene only in liquid hand sanitizers, but of the 260 products tested by Valisure — both liquid and non-liquid — 17 percent contained benzene with the highest level of benzene detected at 16.1 ppm.

Valisure says it’s asking the FDA to request an immediate recall of the contaminated batches and to update its guidance to include an exposure limit for benzene in addition to a concentration.

Many of the hand sanitizer products in question entered the market when there was shortage during the height of the pandemic last year.

