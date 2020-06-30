Chemical explosion at Whitman home sends 1 to hospital

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews blocked the entrance to a Whitman neighborhood Tuesday night after a chemical explosion rocked the area.

The explosion on Hilltop Road resulted from a mixture of pool chemicals and the blast sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

Neighbors said they heard a large boom from a least a half a block away.

The neighborhood has been temporarily closed off.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

