WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and hazardous materials crews responded to a high school in Winchester late Thursday night where chemicals may have been leaking inside.

Classes in that town were cancelled for all schools Friday.

The chemical was found in a storage cabinet in a chemistry room. Investigators said the incident seems to involve a leaking container, but technicians were still working to pinpoint the source.

Fire officials and the Massachusetts hazmat team responded to the school along with the department of environmental protection and the Winchester Health Department.

No injuries were immediately reported.

