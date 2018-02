(WHDH) — French fries may not be good for your waistline, but a chemical found in some fast-food fries could help your hairline.

Japanese scientists said they’ve found a new treatment for hair loss after re-growing hair in mice by using the same type of silicon used with some fast-food fries.

Preliminary research shows it would also work in humans.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)