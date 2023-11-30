NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say a worker was taken to a hospital following a “chemical incident” in Nashua early Thursday morning.

The Nashua Fire Rescue Department said the incident was first reported around 6:25 a.m., when emergency crews and HazMat team members were called to a facility on E. Spit Brook Road.

Officials noted at the time that there was “no threat outside the facility” as they continued their response.

According to the fire chief, the situation was under control by 7:30 a.m., with one worker at the facility taken to a hospital. Details on their condition have not yet been released.

The chief added that both the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office and officials with OSHA were investigating the matter.

Nashua @Local_789 HazMat team members are operating at a chemical incident on E. Spit Brook Road. Crews are making entry. There is no threat outside the facility. @NashuaPolice have access onto the street isolated. — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) November 30, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)