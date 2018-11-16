Chemical leak at Boston hotel prompts hazmat response

BOSTON (WHDH) - A hazardous materials team was called to a hotel in East Boston on Friday morning due to a chemical leak, officials said.
Crews responding to Embassy Suites at 207 Porter St. for a Level 2 hazmat incident found Hydrogen Peroxide leaking on a penthouse roof, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The ninth and tenth floors of the hotel were evacuated while officials assessed the situation.
The incident has since been contained and guests have been allowed back into their rooms.
No injuries were reported.
