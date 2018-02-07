Chemical leak prompts evacuations in Norton

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a chemical leak Wednesday morning has prompted evacuations in Norton.
A quarter-mile radius from Barrowsville Station to 242 Dean Street has been evacuated, according to police.
Fire officials say a the leak happened at an old manufacturing building on on Barrows Street. The building, home to Tweed Inc., was evacuated. The company reportedly makes a spandex material.
It’s not clear what kind of chemical was emitted, but officials say it was not a spill but rather a liquid that was turning gaseous and emitting an odor.
According to officials, 5-6 30-gallon containers of an unknown chemical were giving an odor, and subsequent noises coming from the room prompted employees to call police.
Haz-Mat crews are on the scene and say things are stable at this time.
Residents who have been evacuated should reportedly expect to be out of their home for between 2-5 hours.
No injuries have been reported.
