Chemical leak prompts evacuations in Norton

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a chemical leak Wednesday morning has prompted evacuations in Norton.

A quarter-mile radius from Barrowsville Station to 242 Dean Street has been evacuated, according to police.

Fire officials say a the leak happened at an old manufacturing building on on Barrows Street. The building, home to Tweed Inc., was evacuated. The company reportedly makes a spandex material.

It’s not clear what kind of chemical was emitted, but officials say it was not a spill but rather a liquid that was turning gaseous and emitting an odor.

According to officials, 5-6 30-gallon containers of an unknown chemical were giving an odor, and subsequent noises coming from the room prompted employees to call police.

Haz-Mat crews are on the scene and say things are stable at this time.

Residents who have been evacuated should reportedly expect to be out of their home for between 2-5 hours.

No injuries have been reported.

Per #Norton fire: chemical leak at old manufacturing building on Barrows St. bldg evacuated. Unclear what the chemical is at this point. #7news pic.twitter.com/gj8g1wJpzn — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) February 7, 2018

Crews responding to possible chemical leak on Barrows st in #Norton. Avoid the area. #7news pic.twitter.com/pOec2dXBnm — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) February 7, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)