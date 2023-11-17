NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal authorities have hit a Newburyport manufacturer and its parent company with fines months after an explosion at a chemical plant killed a worker and left several others injured.

The US Department of Labor announced that PolyCarbon Industries Inc./SEQENS SAS will face $298,000 in fines after an investigation found the chemical plant had inadequate safeguards in place when an explosion tore through the facility on May 4.

According to a news release, OSHA investigators found “numerous deficiencies in the facility’s process safety management program for highly hazardous chemicals for the production and drying of a chemical product called Dekon 139 and for combustible dust hazards.”

“During the process, a pressure vessel exploded causing the employee’s fatal injuries,” the release stated.

PolyCarbon Industries Inc./SEQENS SAS was ultimately cited for 11 violations, including eight that were considered “serious” and two that were described as a “repeat” violations, according to the Department of Labor.

As a result, the OSHA assessed $298,254 in proposed penalties.

More details on OSHA’s findings can be found here.

