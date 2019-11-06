Chemical pill prompts evacuation of Harvard Vanguard building in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A chemical spill prompted a massive hazmat response and the evacuation of the Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates building in Braintree on Wednesday afternoon.

Video from Sky7HD showed emergency crews escorting dozens of people out to a group of awaiting ambulances in the parking lot.

Many people were complaining of headaches following the spill in a surgical unit, according to 7’s Steve Cooper.

Twenty-one people were treated at the scene and seven employees were taken to area hospital as a precaution.

It’s not clear when workers will be allowed back inside the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

21 treated at scene in Braintree after chemical spill in surgical unit…7 employees transported to hospital complaining of headaches #7news pic.twitter.com/wbpytUSNip — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 6, 2019

Multiple ambulances leaving haz mat incident at Harvard Vanguard building in Braintree #7news pic.twitter.com/tUVtu9MNdl — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 6, 2019

Building in Braintree now evacuated after a acid spill causing a chemical reaction and headaches for some employees #7news pic.twitter.com/yRfcJuc8hJ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 6, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)