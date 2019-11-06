Chemical pill prompts evacuation of Harvard Vanguard building in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A chemical spill prompted a massive hazmat response and the evacuation of the Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates building in Braintree on Wednesday afternoon.

Video from Sky7HD showed emergency crews escorting dozens of people out to a group of awaiting ambulances in the parking lot.

Many people were complaining of headaches following the spill in a surgical unit, according to 7’s Steve Cooper.

Twenty-one people were treated at the scene and seven employees were taken to area hospital as a precaution.

It’s not clear when workers will be allowed back inside the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

