Chemical reaction inside building leads to evacuations in Norton

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities said a chemical reaction at a company in Norton Wednesday morning prompted evacuations in the town.

A quarter-mile radius from Barrowsville Station to 242 Dean Street was evacuated, according to police.

Fire officials said the reaction happened at an old manufacturing building on Barrows Street. The building, home to Tweed Inc., was evacuated. The company reportedly makes spandex materials.

It’s not clear what kind of chemical was emitted, but officials said it was not a spill, but rather a liquid that was turning gaseous and emitting an odor.

According to officials, several 30-gallon containers of an unknown chemical were giving an odor, and subsequent noises coming from the room prompted employees to call police.

“They heard a snap, crackling and pop sound, went in to investigate and saw fumes coming from a barrel. It was like firecrackers going off,” Fire Chief Paul Schleicher said.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene. Officials said only one container was involved in the reaction. The situation was stabilized after crews contained the reaction to one room.

Residents who were evacuated were allowed to return to their homes after several hours.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)