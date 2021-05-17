Chemical scare in Roslindale shuts down street, forces firefighters to evacuate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspicious package that may be filled with dangerous chemicals has been found at a Roslindale fire station and an investigation has led them to a nearby home.

They say a person called them Monday night and said they may have been exposed to chemicals. In a post on Twitter, firefighters confirmed they are dealing with Level 3 hazardous materials response.

Firefighters were forced out of the Canterbury Street station where the scene remained very active for hours.

A few blocks away on Brooks Street, a child and adult could be seen walking into a special vehicle.

Neighbors are being told to stay away from their homes for the time being.

So far it is not clear how the Brooks Street home is related to the chemical scare at the fire department.

Companies continue to investigate an unknown chemical at the Level 3 Hazmat response at 945 Canterbury St. Roslindale. pic.twitter.com/xUBixOcPDD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 18, 2021

No further details have been released.

