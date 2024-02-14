DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury in the re-trial of Emanuel Lopes, the man charged with killing a police officer and a woman in Weymouth in 2018, continued deliberations for a fourth day on Wednesday.

The jury told the judge on two separate occasions Monday that they were deadlocked, to which the judge responded saying the case is complex and that they should keep deliberating when they returned after Tuesday’s session was cancelled due to weather.

The jury was brought back into the courtroom Wednesday morning with a question for the judge about their instructions on the law pertaining to mental illness.

Lopes is facing two murder charges in connection with the 2018 deaths of Sgt. Michael Chesna, 42, and Weymouth resident Vera Adams, 77.

Prosecutors say Lopes threw a rock at Chesna’s head before grabbing his gun and shooting Chesna eight times; he then shot Adams as she stood in her nearby sunroom. The defense maintains Lopes is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Last summer, the first trial of Lopes ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

