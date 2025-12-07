UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Uxbridge have been keeping busy the last few months because they’ve been chasing Chester — a Scottish Highland steer that ran away from home in August and has been on the lam ever since.

“He has been with us probably since he was 4 or 5 months old,” said Danielle Jordan, Chester’s owner. “We didn’t get him when he was initially born, so he was not bottle-fed like a lot of the other animals that we’ve had.”

In August, he jumped over the fence in his back yard and has been on the loose ever since.

“He is very elusive, so he won’t come back across road. He’s been hanging out in out neighbors’ back yards,” she said.

Jordan noted that Chester has been castrated and is no longer aggressive.

“You could give him carrots, he’ll eat them out of your hand, but the second you make a sudden movement he will run away,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Uxbridge police have been on the lookout for runaway cattle.

In February, they wrangled an escaped cow in the town.

Jordan says she has been setting up hay in the hopes of convincing Chester to cross the street and come back home.

