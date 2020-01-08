Chestnut Hill woman wins $1M Mass. lotto prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chestnut Hill woman is the third $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winter Ice” instant game.

Luisa Shalhoub chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

She purchased her winning ticket at Gary’s Liquors on the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

