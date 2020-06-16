Chicago aldermen consider removing police from schools

CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen are pitching a plan to remove police officers from the city’s public schools amid outcry from activists who want reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The proposal to end the city’s $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department will be introduced Wednesday. Minneapolis and Seattle have taken similar action.

Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot opposes the move. She says the additional security is needed and the district strikes a good balance with how it uses police in schools. A vote is expected next month.

