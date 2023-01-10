A Chicago mom has gone viral turning to a video game to make sure that dinner was going to be ready on time.

ChaCha Watson says she needed her daughter to take dinner out of the freezer to defrost, but her daughter wasn’t answering the phone, so she got creative by using a video game the two play together.

Watson’s character ended up meeting with her daughter’s character and messaged her saying, “Take the lasagna out the freezer and garlic bread so I can cook it.”

Watson took a screenshot of the message, which later went viral on social media.

