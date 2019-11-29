CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer is being investigated for body-slamming a man who spat in his face.

Police say the 29-year-old man was hospitalized following the incident Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old officer also went to a hospital for evaluation.

Police say the officer approached the man for drinking alcohol at a bus stop. They say the man became “irate,” licked the officer’s face and made threats before spitting.

A 41-second video a bystander posted to social media shows the officer pick the man up off his feet and throw him to the ground. The man then appears to lie motionless.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the officer’s actions “concerning.” The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Police say charges are pending against the man.

