(CNN) — Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the Democratic National Committee announced Monday.

The convention will be held from August 19-22, 2024.

In its announcement, the DNC called the Midwest a “critical Democratic stronghold” that helped President Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

“I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said. “The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families.”

Chicago beat out the other two finalists, Atlanta and New York.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee in July 2024.

