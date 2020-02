The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago treated its animals with Valentine’s Day treats on Friday.

Some of the creatures, including sea lions, a tortoise and gorillas, could be seen snacking on the special heart-shaped treats supplied by staff at the zoo.

The treats included sweet potato and gelatin cake.

For #ValentinesDay, several of the animals at #BrookfieldZoo received heart-shaped treats provided by the animal care staff. However you spend the day, we hope you enjoy it as much as they did. pic.twitter.com/l1iqqdZ0XS — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) February 14, 2020

