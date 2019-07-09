Chick-fil-A giving away free food to customers who dress like a cow

(WHDH) — Want to score free breakfast, lunch or dinner on Tuesday? Buy or create a cow costume and head on over to Chick-fil-A to celebrate “Cow Appreciation Day.”

The restaurant chain is giving away a free entree to any cow-dressed costumer in honor of its 15th annual appreciation day.

Customers who head in for breakfast can get an Egg White Grill or Classic Chicken Biscuit.

The Original Chicken Sandwich and Grilled Nuggets will be available for lunch and dinner.

The free entree offer runs through 7 p.m.

Celebrate the big day with us tomorrow – and with whoever has been leaving us these notes. Be sure to tag us with #CowAppreciationDay to show off your cool cow outfits! pic.twitter.com/6H1PdS1l1y — THA COWZ (@ChickfilA) July 9, 2019

