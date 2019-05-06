METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Nurses and teachers will be able to pick up a tasty meal for free from Chick-fil-A in Methuen this week.

The restaurant, located at 73 Pleasant Valley St., is honoring the two occupations during Nurse Appreciation Day on Monday and Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

With valid identification, nurses will be able to receive their free meal on Monday, while teachers can eat for free on Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A opens at 6:30 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

