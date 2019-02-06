BOSTON (WHDH) - Chick-fil-A could be coming to roost in Boston.

The Zoning Board of Appeals approved the restaurant chain’s move into Boloco’s space on Boylston Street, according to Amanda Hannah, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant now needs the city Licensing Board’s approval before arriving sometime next year.

Chick-fil-A currently operates 13 locations across Massachusetts.

