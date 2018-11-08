Chick-fil-A pursuing location in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Could a Chick-fil-A restaurant be on its way to Boston? Restaurant chain officials say it’s a possibility.

In a statement to 7News, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the pursuit is still “early” in the process but that a location in the city is a possibility.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to serve Massachusetts customers and are excited about the prospect of joining the Back Bay neighborhood,” said Amanda Hannah of Chick-fil-A External Communications. “While we are still in the early process, we can confirm that we are pursuing a location at 569 Boylston St.”

The popular fast food restaurant has 11 locations in Massachusetts — Attleboro, Burlington, Chicopee, Dedham, Framingham, Hyannis, Marlborough, Peabody, Seekonk, Westborough, and Worcester.

The restaurant attempted to open a location in Boston in 2012, but then-Boston mayor Tom Menino said the chain wasn’t welcome in Boston following homophobic comments made by the company’s then-president.

It is not known when the restaurant hopes to launch its Back Bay location.

