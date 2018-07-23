(CNN) – Chick-fil-A announced some expansions to their menu. The only catch? You’ll have to do the cooking yourself.

The Georgia-based fast food chain announced Monday that it will become the first fast food restaurant to offer meal kits.

The cook-at-home program, according to the company, will provide fresh, pre-measured ingredients to customers so that they can make their own meals in about 30 minutes at home.

The test will include five meal options: chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, Dijon chicken, pan roasted chicken, and a chicken flatbread.

Each option will serve two people for just under $16. The kits can be picked up at the front counter or at the drive-thru.

The company will run the test from the end of August to mid-November at 150 restaurants in the Atlanta area.

