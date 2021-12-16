BOSTON (WHDH) - Chick-fil-A will open its first Boston location this winter, the restaurant chain said.

The chain is opening at 569 Boylston St. in Copley Square. The eatery has also started hiring employees to fill a number of positions.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Boston at 569 Boylston St. this winter,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in a statement shared with The Boston Globe. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

Chick-fil-A currently has more than a dozen locations scattered across Massachusetts.

