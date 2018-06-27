Chick-fil-A worker, customer help save choking man

(WHDH) — A Chick-fil-A employee in Texas is being praised for saving the life of a choking customer in the restaurant.

The restaurant released video of the incident, which shows a customer coming to the aid of a man who appears to be choking and in distress. She is seen performing the Heimlich maneuver before the employee, Hunter Harris, takes over and helps dislodge the food.

The restaurant said the customer was fine and even continued to eat his meal afterward.Harris is being hailed as a hero for his life-saving actions.

