Chicken who flew coop hitches ride on dump truck in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A chicken who literally flew the coop hitched a ride on a dump truck in Westford, police said.

Photos shared on the Westford Police Department’s Facebook page show the chicken perched on a truck next to a construction site.

“This chicken hitched a ride with a dump truck working one of the construction projects in town and now needs a home,” the department said in the post.

The curious bird has since been reunited with its owner.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)