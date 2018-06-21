Chicopee armed robbery suspect accused of hiding gun in baby stroller with baby

Jordan Collins, 23, of Springfield (left) and Abdulakadir Mohamed, 18, right, of Springfield (right). Courtesy Chicopee Police Department.

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two armed robbery suspects accused of hiding a gun next to a baby in a baby stroller are facing criminal charges after they were arrested in Chicopee, police say.

Abdulkadir Mohamed, 18, and Jordan Collins, 23, both of Springfield, were arrested about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday by officers investigating an armed robbery.

Mohamed is facing a charge of armed robbery. Collins is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Chicopee police officers responding to a report of a person begging for change in the parking lot of the Country Trading Post on Burnett Road were warned that the man had just pulled out a handgun and robbed a customer at gunpoint, Chicopee police said.

The victim told officers a black man had just walked up to his car, tapped on the window with a firearm, and took the scratch tickets he had just purchased before fleeing the area toward the state park with three other people, including a woman who was pushing a baby stroller.

After spotting the group walking along Barnett Street, officers speaking with them noticed a gun in the baby stroller when the woman picked up a child. The stolen scratch tickets were also found in the bottom of the stroller, police said.

After an investigation, police determined the firearm was actually a BB gun.

Both Mohamed and Collins were arraigned Wednesday.

The Department of Children and Families was notified about the woman involved and that her child was with her at the time of the incident.

Chicopee police say she will also be facing criminal charges and will be summonsed to court.

