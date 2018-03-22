CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a Chicopee man accused of threatening another driver with a machete.

Officials said 54-year-old Michael Rivera got into an argument with the driver after he said the driver hit his car.

That’s when police said he grabbed the machete and waved it in a threatening manor.

Officers arrived on scene and took Rivera into custody.

He faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

