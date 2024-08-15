DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Chicopee man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a New Hampshire motorcycle crash Wednesday, police said.

At around 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike, near Exit 7 in Dover, N.H., for the single-vehicle crash, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Yorky Acosta Hernandez was traveling south on a motorcycle when he lost control on a curve, investigators determined. He veered off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail in the center median, police said.

Hernandez was then thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Emergency crews brought Hernandez to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Spaulding Turnpike was closed for about an hour while troopers investigated the scene. All lanes were reopened by 9:58 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kevin Ledoux at Kevin.P.Ledoux@DOS.NH.GOV, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox