DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Chicopee man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a New Hampshire motorcycle crash Wednesday, police said.

At around 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike, near Exit 7 in Dover, N.H., for the single-vehicle crash, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Yorky Acosta Hernandez was traveling south on a motorcycle when he lost control on a curve, investigators determined. He veered off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail in the center median, police said.

Hernandez was then thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Emergency crews brought Hernandez to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Spaulding Turnpike was closed for about an hour while troopers investigated the scene. All lanes were reopened by 9:58 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kevin Ledoux at Kevin.P.Ledoux@DOS.NH.GOV, police said.

