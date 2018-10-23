NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chicopee man was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges relating to a dangerous police pursuit last year.

Darryl Whitaker, 55, pleaded guilty in Hampshire Superior Court Monday to two counts of wanton destruction of property, one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and one count of reckless assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (his vehicle), a Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman announced.

Whitaker fled from state troopers at speeds approaching 100 mph on Interstate 91 after troopers attempted to stop him for prior warrants and motor vehicle violations on July 12, 2017, prosecutors said.

His Mustang hit a tire deflation device near the Connecticut River Oxbow but Whitaker kept driving away.

Whitaker reportedly struck a construction pickup truck, resulting in injuries to the operator.

He also hit a construction sign which landed on a pursuing cruiser’s windshield after being propelled through the air, damaging the cruiser.

State police say troopers pulled an unconscious Whitaker from his car, which burst into flames.

