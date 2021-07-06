CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chicopee man says he plans to buy cars for all of his grandkids after winning a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Cash” instant ticket game.

Stanley Godere chose the cash option for his prize and received payment of $2.6 million (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Wyman Petroleum on Grattan Street in Chicopee.  The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox