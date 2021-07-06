CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chicopee man says he plans to buy cars for all of his grandkids after winning a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Cash” instant ticket game.

Stanley Godere chose the cash option for his prize and received payment of $2.6 million (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Wyman Petroleum on Grattan Street in Chicopee. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)