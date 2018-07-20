Chicopee police chief seriously injured in motorcycle crash

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers responding to a motorcycle accident with serious injuries in Chicopee Thursday night were shocked to find it was their own police chief who was injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Grattan Street about 10:35 p.m. found Police Chief William Jebb lying in the road injured, according to a release.

Jebb, who was alert and conscious at the scene, was stabilized by his officers and paramedics from the Chicopee Fire Department and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He was listed in stable condition Friday morning.

“After visiting him this morning, I can say he is his old self, worried more about his department and officers than his own condition,” Chicopee Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Wilk said in a statement. “To remain transparent, the Massachusetts State Police were contacted to do the crash report. We ask you to keep Chief Jebb and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

