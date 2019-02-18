Chicopee police follow footprints in the snow, nab break-in suspect

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man has been arrested in connection with two break-ins in Chicopee after police tracked his footprints in the snow early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported alarm activation at 1204 Granby Road about 2:22 a.m. following fresh footprints in the snow to the store’s rear entrance, which was found to have pry marks on it, according to Chicopee police.

After observing evidence of a burglary and following the footprints to a nearby building, police arrested Dominic Giordano, 24, after police say he was found with wire cutters, black gloves, a flashlight, and a face mask.

Giordano was ordered held on $540 cash bail pending his arraignment on charges including breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, and possessing burglarious tools.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)