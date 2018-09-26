Chicopee police issue warning about man offering children candy to get in his truck

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Chicopee police are sounding the alarm after receiving reports of a man in a red pickup truck offering kids candy to get inside.

In an alert posted on Facebook, Chicopee police say detectives are actively investigating the reports and parents should talk to their kids about the dangers of speaking to or going with strangers. They’re also asking that children should be their “eyes and ears.”

“If you should see this occurring, please, call us right away,” the message reads. “Try to get as much information as possible about the truck and operator, and relay it to our dispatch. I would like to stress that this male person has only made comments and has not done anything physical.”

