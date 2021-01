CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who ran away almost three weeks ago.

Hayleigh Gonzalez was last seen in Springfield on Jan. 5, according to Chicopee police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

