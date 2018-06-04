Chicopee police nab BJ’s purse-snatching suspects

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chicopee nabbed two men who they say stole a purse from a woman at a BJ’s on Sunday.

Officers responding around 5:30 p.m. to the wholesale club at 650 Memorial Drive learned that two men had robbed a customer and fled in a grey BMW.

The victim told police that she had her purse in her cart and was in the parking lot, when a man ran up and ripped her off.

Officers stopped the suspects a short while later on Sheridan Street near Holiday Circle and arrested Kyle Guenette, 26, of Wilbraham, and Brandan Salmans, 33, of Hudson, New York.

Guenette and Salmans tossed items from the woman’s purse out of the car as they fled the scene, according to police. Officers were able to retrieve the items, which were valued at about $900.

Both men face theft charges. Salmans faces a fugitive from justice charge that stems from an unrelated robbery in New York.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)